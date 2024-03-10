North Dakota plays in Summit League Tournament against the Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-13, 10-6 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday,…

Omaha Mavericks (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-13, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays in the Summit League Tournament against Omaha.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 10-6 against Summit League opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. North Dakota has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit League play is 7-9. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.0.

North Dakota’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli King is averaging 7.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. B.J. Omot is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Frankie Fidler is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Mavericks. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

