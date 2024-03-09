North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks square off against the Omaha Mavericks in Summit League Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-13, 10-6 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday,…

Omaha Mavericks (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (18-13, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays in the Summit League Tournament against Omaha.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 10-6 against Summit League opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. North Dakota averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 7-9 in Summit League play. Omaha has an 8-9 record against teams over .500.

North Dakota is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 14.3 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tony Osburn is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.7 points. Frankie Fidler is shooting 44.6% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.