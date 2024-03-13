North Carolina Central takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-19, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-12, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-19, 4-10 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (17-12, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -9.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays in the MEAC Tournament against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Eagles have gone 9-5 against MEAC teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. North Carolina Central is the best team in the MEAC with 15.1 fast break points.

The Hawks are 4-10 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Troy Hupstead averaging 2.7.

North Carolina Central scores 76.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.0 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 68.5 North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hupstead is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Hawks. Devon Ellis is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

