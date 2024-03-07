North Carolina Central hosts South Carolina State following Cleveland’s 27-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (16-12, 8-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts South Carolina State after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 27 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-79 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 10-2 in home games. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 15.1 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State gives up 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Po’Boigh King is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.5 points for the Bulldogs. Michael Teal is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

