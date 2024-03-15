North Carolina Central Eagles and Delaware State Hornets meet in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (14-17, 7-8 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (18-12, 10-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Delaware State Hornets (14-17, 7-8 MEAC) vs. North Carolina Central Eagles (18-12, 10-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central and Delaware State square off in the MEAC Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC games is 10-5, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference games. North Carolina Central is the leader in the MEAC with 14.8 fast break points.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC play is 7-8. Delaware State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 70.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.9 North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martez Robinson is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Hornets. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

