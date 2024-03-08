North Carolina A&T Aggies play in CAA Tournament against the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (9-22, 4-14 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 5-13 CAA) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (9-22, 4-14 CAA) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 5-13 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on William & Mary in the CAA Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in CAA play is 5-13, and their record is 2-11 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is 6-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Tribe are 4-14 in CAA play. William & Mary allows 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

N.C. A&T scores 65.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 72.6 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 35.6% and averaging 20.9 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tribe: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

