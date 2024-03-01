North Alabama defeats Central Arkansas 82-78

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Damien Forrest’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 82-78 on Friday night. Forrest also…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Damien Forrest’s 18 points helped North Alabama defeat Central Arkansas 82-78 on Friday night.

Forrest also had seven rebounds for the Lions (14-16, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Soucie scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. KJ Johnson shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Elias Cato led the Bears (9-23, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Central Arkansas also got 20 points from Tucker Anderson. Johannes Kirispuu also put up nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

