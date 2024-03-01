Norfolk State visits Delaware State following Robinson’s 27-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (19-9, 9-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-15, 5-6 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Norfolk State Spartans (19-9, 9-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-15, 5-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Martez Robinson scored 27 points in Delaware State’s 93-81 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hornets are 6-5 in home games. Delaware State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 1.6.

Delaware State makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Norfolk State averages 74.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 71.4 Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

