Norfolk State Spartans play in MEAC Tournament against the Coppin State Eagles

Coppin State Eagles (2-26, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Coppin State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans are 11-3 against MEAC opponents and 10-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Jaylani Darden paces the Spartans with 5.0 boards.

The Eagles are 1-13 in MEAC play. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Justin Winston averaging 5.4.

Norfolk State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.8 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and two steals. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.3 points for the Eagles. Winston is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

