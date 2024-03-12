Norfolk State Spartans and Coppin State Eagles meet in MEAC Tournament

Coppin State Eagles (2-26, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Coppin State Eagles (2-26, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (21-10, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 11-3 against MEAC teams, with a 10-7 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State is third in the MEAC with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Jack Doumbia averaging 5.0.

The Eagles are 1-13 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 18.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Winston averaging 4.1.

Norfolk State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 72.8 Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Norfolk State has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Winston is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Malik Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

