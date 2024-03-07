Norfolk State plays Howard following Thomas’ 21-point performance

Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Howard after Jamarii Thomas scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 69-50 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 at home. Norfolk State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Bison have gone 9-4 against MEAC opponents. Howard leads the MEAC with 14.1 assists. Seth Towns leads the Bison with 2.5.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Howard allows to opponents. Howard has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

