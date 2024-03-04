Norfolk State hosts Okworogwo and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-18, 3-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-10, 9-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-18, 3-9 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (19-10, 9-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -13; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Norfolk State Spartans after Kelechi Okworogwo scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 70-66 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans are 11-0 in home games. Norfolk State has a 7-7 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks have gone 3-9 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Norfolk State averages 74.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 70.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Tyler Mack averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 5.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Devon Ellis is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

