Norfolk State hosts Hairston and Howard

Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Howard Bison (15-15, 9-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (20-10, 10-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Norfolk State after Jordan Hairston scored 24 points in Howard’s 85-66 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Spartans are 12-0 in home games. Norfolk State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.5.

The Bison have gone 9-4 against MEAC opponents.

Norfolk State averages 74.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.9 Howard allows. Howard has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darden is averaging 7.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jamarii Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

