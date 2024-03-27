Norfolk State and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in TBC

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Norfolk State Spartans (23-11, 12-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Norfolk State Spartans (23-11, 12-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Purdue Fort Wayne play in The Basketball Classic.

The Spartans’ record in MEAC play is 12-4, and their record is 11-7 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jamarii Thomas averaging 3.8.

The Mastodons are 12-10 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.