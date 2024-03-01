No. 9 North Carolina plays NC State following Davis’ 42-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

NC State Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 North Carolina hosts the NC State Wolfpack after RJ Davis scored 42 points in North Carolina’s 75-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-1 at home. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 10.5.

The Wolfpack are 9-8 in ACC play. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Middlebrooks averaging 1.8.

North Carolina scores 81.5 points, 9.4 more per game than the 72.1 NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 14.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Davis is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

DJ Horne is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

