No. 9 North Carolina faces NC State after Davis’ 42-point game

NC State Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

NC State Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -10.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 North Carolina hosts the NC State Wolfpack after RJ Davis scored 42 points in North Carolina’s 75-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-1 in home games. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 9-8 in ACC play. NC State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

North Carolina is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% NC State allows to opponents. NC State averages 5.8 more points per game (76.2) than North Carolina allows (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Armando Bacot is shooting 59.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

