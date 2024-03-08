No. 9 Duke hosts No. 7 North Carolina following Davis’ 22-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 North Carolina takes on No. 9 Duke after RJ Davis scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 84-51 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils are 15-2 in home games. Duke has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels have gone 16-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Duke scores 80.2 points, 10.4 more per game than the 69.8 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.