No. 7 North Carolina visits No. 9 Duke, looks for 25th win this season

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 North Carolina will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Tar Heels take on the No. 9 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-2 in home games. Duke ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 16-3 in conference play. North Carolina leads the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 2.9.

Duke scores 80.2 points, 10.4 more per game than the 69.8 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

