No. 7 Kansas hosts Kansas State after Dickinson’s 20-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (17-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 9-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points in Kansas’ 82-74 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Jayhawks are 14-1 in home games. Kansas averages 19.4 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by Dajuan Harris with 6.5.

The Wildcats have gone 7-9 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Kansas averages 76.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 69.9 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 72.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the 68.3 Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is scoring 19.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.