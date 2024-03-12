No. 6 Texas tops Iowa State to win Big 12 Tournament title for second time in three years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker had a big first quarter on her way to 26 points, Aaliyah Moore…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madison Booker had a big first quarter on her way to 26 points, Aaliyah Moore added 14 and No. 6 Texas cruised to a 70-53 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night for the SEC-bound Longhorns’ second Big 12 Tournament title in three years.

Shaylee Gonzales also had 11 points for the second-seeded Longhorns (30-4), who avenged a loss to the Cyclones in last year’s championship game while giving the NCAA Tournament selection committee another reason to consider them for a No. 1 seed.

Texas has won 12 of its last 13 games with the lone loss coming to Big 12 regular-season champ Oklahoma.

Audi Crooks scored 25 points to lead fourth-seeded Iowa State (20-11), but she had very little help. Emily Ryan had seven points and eight assists but also nine turnovers, and second-leading scorer Addy Brown was held to two points on 1-for-5 shooting.

PORTLAND 67, No. 14 GONZAGA 66

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kennedy Dickie scored 16 points and Portland shocked Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game for a second-straight year, this time ending the Bulldogs’ school-record 24-game winning streak.

The win, earning Portland its seventh berth into the NCAA Tournament, came 13 days after the Pilots lost 90-40 at Gonzaga in a regular-season finale. The Pilots won last year’s championship game 64-60.

The question now is if this cost Gonzaga (30-3) a top-four seed and the right to host the tournament.

Emme Shearer hit a 3-pointer with 1:39 to play to give the Pilots a 67-64 lead. After Kaylynne Truong’s jumper in the lane pulled the Bulldogs’ within one, Portland survived two turnovers on held balls in the last minute and an offensive rebound that gave Gonzaga one last chance with 11.3 seconds to go.

However, Gonzaga’s last shot didn’t hit the rim. That was Gonzaga’s 25th offensive rebound, one more the Pilot’s total but it was to no avail as the Bulldogs had their worst-shooting game against a league opponent this season.

Maisie Burnham had 15 points and three steals for third-seeded Portland (21-12).

No. 21 UNLV 62, COLORADO STATE 52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reserve Amarachi Simpson scored 18 points, Kiara Jackson scored 12 points and No. 21-ranked UNLV advanced to the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game by beating Colorado State.

The top seed to the post-season tourney, the Rebels (29-2) face the winner of the other semifinal between Boise State and San Diego State. UNLV is on a 14-game win streak and the Rebels haven’t loss since New Mexico beat them 69-66 on Jan. 20.

Desi-Rae Young grabbed 13 rebounds and Alyssa Brown collared 10 boards for the Rebels.

Marta Leimane scored 15 points for Colorado State (20-11).

