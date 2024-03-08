No. 6 Iowa State visits Kansas State, aims for 25th win of season

Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-13, 7-10 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Cyclones visit the Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 13-3 on their home court. Kansas State is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones are 13-4 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kansas State averages 72.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 62.0 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Tre King is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

