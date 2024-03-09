No. 6 Iowa State aims for 25th win of season in matchup with Kansas State

Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (17-13, 7-10 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -3; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State will look for its 25th victory of the season when the Cyclones visit the Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 13-3 at home. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 14.0 assists per game led by Tylor Perry averaging 4.5.

The Cyclones are 13-4 in conference play. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Robert Jones averaging 6.5.

Kansas State averages 72.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 62.0 Iowa State allows. Iowa State scores 5.7 more points per game (76.3) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Keshon Gilbert is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.