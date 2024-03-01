No. 6 Arizona hosts Evans and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Oregon Ducks (19-9, 11-6 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 22 points in Oregon’s 78-71 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Wildcats are 14-1 on their home court. Arizona has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks have gone 11-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Arizona scores 89.9 points, 18.4 more per game than the 71.5 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 76.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 72.9 Arizona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 42.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.