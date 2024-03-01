No. 5 Marquette visits Kalkbrenner and No. 12 Creighton

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton takes on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points in Creighton’s 85-64 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 13-2 in home games. Creighton is fifth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 13-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Creighton makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Marquette averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

