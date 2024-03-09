No. 5 Arizona visits USC, seeks 25th victory this season

Arizona Wildcats (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Wildcats visit the USC.

The Trojans have gone 8-6 in home games. USC is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 15-4 in Pac-12 play. Arizona leads college basketball in inside scoring, averaging 43.9 points per game in the paint this season. Oumar Ballo paces them with 9.9 points per game in the paint.

USC averages 74.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 73.0 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 15.5 more points per game (90.3) than USC allows (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Collier is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

Pelle Larsson is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.