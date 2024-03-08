No. 5 Arizona seeks 25th win this season in matchup with USC

Arizona Wildcats (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (24-6, 15-4 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona will aim for its 25th win this season when the Wildcats visit the USC.

The Trojans are 8-6 in home games. USC is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 15-4 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.0.

USC’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 15.5 more points per game (90.3) than USC gives up (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Collier is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Caleb Love is averaging 19.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

