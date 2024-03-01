No. 4 Tennessee plays No. 14 Alabama following Knecht’s 39-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (22-6, 12-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (22-6, 12-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee takes on the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide after Dalton Knecht scored 39 points in Tennessee’s 92-84 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 13-1 on their home court. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 16.2 assists per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.4.

The Volunteers are 12-3 in conference play. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.8.

Alabama averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Knecht is shooting 48.2% and averaging 20.8 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 95.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

