No. 3 Purdue visits No. 12 Illinois after Domask’s 31-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -2; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Illinois plays the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers after Marcus Domask scored 31 points in Illinois’ 91-83 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 15-2 in home games. Illinois averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Boilermakers are 15-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 22-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Illinois makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Purdue averages 11.5 more points per game (84.7) than Illinois allows to opponents (73.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Zach Edey is averaging 24 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

