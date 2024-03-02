No. 25 South Florida visits Patterson and Charlotte

South Florida Bulls (21-5, 14-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-10, 11-4 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Florida Bulls (21-5, 14-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-10, 11-4 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the No. 25 South Florida Bulls after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 69-67 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The 49ers have gone 12-1 in home games. Charlotte is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 14-1 in conference games. South Florida has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 49ers. Patterson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Selton Miguel is averaging 15 points for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.