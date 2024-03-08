No. 25 Dayton hosts VCU following Holmes’ 25-point showing

VCU Rams (19-11, 11-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (23-6, 13-4 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (19-11, 11-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (23-6, 13-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Dayton hosts VCU after Daron Holmes scored 25 points in Dayton’s 100-83 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers are 14-0 in home games. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 with 14.8 assists per game led by Kobe Elvis averaging 3.6.

The Rams are 11-6 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks fourth in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Shulga averaging 4.6.

Dayton averages 74.8 points, 8.0 more per game than the 66.8 VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 55.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shulga is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

