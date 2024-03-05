No. 24 South Florida faces Tulane, looks for 15th straight victory

Tulane Green Wave (13-15, 4-12 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-5, 15-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (13-15, 4-12 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-5, 15-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -7.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 South Florida will attempt to keep its 14-game win streak intact when the Bulls take on Tulane.

The Bulls are 14-2 in home games. South Florida has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 4-12 against AAC opponents. Tulane is second in the AAC scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

South Florida scores 75.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 80.0 Tulane gives up. Tulane scores 14.4 more points per game (82.6) than South Florida allows to opponents (68.2).

The Bulls and Green Wave match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 1-9, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.