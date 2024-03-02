No. 24 Florida takes on No. 18 South Carolina following Samuel’s 28-point game

Florida Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-5, 11-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-5, 11-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida visits the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks after Tyrese Samuel scored 28 points in Florida’s 83-74 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 13-2 on their home court. South Carolina averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Gators are 10-5 in SEC play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.5.

South Carolina scores 71.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 77.0 Florida allows. Florida averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.