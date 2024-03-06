No. 22 Utah State visits San Jose State after Martinez’s 21-point game

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State takes on San Jose State after Ian Martinez scored 21 points in Utah State’s 72-60 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans are 6-8 in home games. San Jose State is 6-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 12-4 in MWC play.

San Jose State averages 69.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 69.1 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.