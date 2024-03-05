No. 22 Utah State looks for 25th victory of season in matchup against San Jose State

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

Utah State Aggies (24-5, 12-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-21, 2-15 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State will look for its 25th victory this season when the Aggies take on the San Jose State Spartans.

The Spartans are 6-8 on their home court. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC scoring 69.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 12-4 in MWC play. Utah State ranks second in the MWC with 16.3 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 6.2.

San Jose State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 79.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.7 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Great Osobor is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.