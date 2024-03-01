No. 22 Utah State hosts Air Force following Osobor’s 21-point showing

Air Force Falcons (9-18, 2-13 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 11-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Air Force Falcons (9-18, 2-13 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-5, 11-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -16; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State takes on the Air Force Falcons after Great Osobor scored 21 points in Utah State’s 77-73 overtime victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 12-1 in home games. Utah State ranks third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Osobor leads the Aggies with 9.2 boards.

The Falcons are 2-13 in conference games. Air Force is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Utah State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Rytis Petraitis is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

