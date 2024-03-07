No. 22 Utah and 18th-ranked Colorado advance in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alissa Pili finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Ines Vieira scored 18 and No. 22…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alissa Pili finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Ines Vieira scored 18 and No. 22 Utah beat Arizona State 71-60 to conclude Wednesday’s first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Utah (22-9), the sixth seed, advances to play third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Pili had 16 points and eight rebounds in the second half on the way to her fifth double-double of the season for the Utes. Vieira made 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer. Kennady McQueen had 11 points and Maty Wilke scored 10.

Trayanna Crisp scored 19 to lead the 11th-seeded Sun Devils (11-20). Jalyn Brown had 15 points and five rebounds.

No. 18 COLORADO 79, OREGON 30

LAS VEGAS (AP) —- Frida Formann scored 17 points and Colorado handed Oregon its worst loss of the season, in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Quay Miller scored the first four points of the game and the Buffaloes had the last 13 points of the first quarter for a 26-7 lead.

Colorado (22-8), the fifth seed, plays fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Oregon State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tameiya Sadler had 11 points and Miller 10 for the Buffaloes, who shot 9 of 18 from 3-point range — with Formann going 5 for 6 — and shot 48% (33 of 69) overall. Colorado also had a 54-28 rebounding advantage.

The Ducks (11-21) shot just 19% (10 of 53), 1 of 13 from 3-point range, to run their school-record losing streak to 14. The skid is the longest for any member school since the conference expanded to 12 teams. They also fell to 0-14 against ranked teams.

