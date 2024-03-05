No. 21 San Diego State visits UNLV after LeDee’s 27-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-10, 11-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-10, 11-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 San Diego State plays the UNLV Rebels after Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 72-64 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels have gone 10-4 at home. UNLV averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 11-5 in MWC play. San Diego State leads the MWC giving up just 66.0 points per game while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

UNLV’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State scores 7.5 more points per game (75.2) than UNLV gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13 points and 5.4 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Darrion Trammell is averaging 7.7 points for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

