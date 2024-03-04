No. 20 San Diego State faces UNLV after LeDee’s 27-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-10, 11-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-7, 11-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (18-10, 11-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 San Diego State faces the UNLV Rebels after Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 72-64 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels are 10-4 in home games. UNLV scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Aztecs have gone 11-5 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 13.0 assists per game led by Darrion Trammell averaging 3.0.

UNLV’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.5 more points per game (75.2) than UNLV gives up to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 13 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LeDee is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

