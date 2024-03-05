No. 20 BYU faces No. 6 Iowa State following Traore’s 21-point performance

BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU takes on the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 87-75 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 17-0 in home games. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Cougars are 9-7 in conference play. BYU is the Big 12 leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 4.4.

Iowa State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). BYU averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.9 points for the Cougars. Traore is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

