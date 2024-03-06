No. 20 BYU faces No. 6 Iowa State following Traore’s 21-point game

BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (21-8, 9-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU visits No. 6 Iowa State after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 87-75 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 17-0 in home games. Iowa State is sixth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 2.4.

The Cougars are 9-7 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks third in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 5.1.

Iowa State averages 76.6 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.4 BYU allows. BYU averages 20.8 more points per game (82.7) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

