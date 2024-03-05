No. 2 UConn visits No. 8 Marquette following Jones’ 23-point performance

UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Marquette takes on the No. 2 UConn Huskies after Kam Jones scored 23 points in Marquette’s 89-75 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles are 14-1 in home games. Marquette ranks fourth in the Big East in team defense, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Huskies are 16-2 against Big East opponents. UConn scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

Marquette averages 79.4 points, 15.4 more per game than the 64.0 UConn allows. UConn averages 12.3 more points per game (81.6) than Marquette allows to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Kolek is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Marquette.

Tristen Newton is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Huskies. Stephon Castle is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

