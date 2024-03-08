No. 2 Stanford rallies past California 71-57, advances to Pac-12 tourney semifinal round

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 28 points and 18 rebounds and No. 2 Stanford rallied to beat California…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 28 points and 18 rebounds and No. 2 Stanford rallied to beat California 71-57 in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Stanford will face No. 13 Oregon State in a semifinal game on Friday.

The Cardinal (27-4), who fell behind by nine in the first half, erased a 36-28 halftime deficit by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter.

Leading by two points after three quarters, Stanford scored the first nine points in the fourth quarter and used a 19-4 run to widen its lead to 17 points.

Elena Bosgana added 16 points, Cameron Brink finished with 15 and Talana Lepolo 12 for the Cardinal.

Marta Suarez scored 14 points for California (17-14) before fouling out.

NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 65, ARIZONA 62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 17 points and eight rebounds and Southern California advanced to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

USC (24-5) held off the pesky Wildcats, who led by four with 3:28 left in the third quarter and made it a one-possession game with 10 seconds left.

But after Helena Pueyo’s 3-pointer made it 63-60, USC’s Kaitlyn Davis scored on a layup to push the lead to five and put the game out of reach.

Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Southern California will face No. 7 UCLA in Friday’s semifinals.

Pueyo finished with 19 points to lead Arizona (17-15), while Skylar Jones and Breya Cunningham each had 14.

NO. 7 UCLA 67, NO. 22 UTAH 57

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored 17 points and UCLA downed Utah to move on to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Charisma Osborne added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 13 for the Bruins (25-5).

Alissa Pili led the Utes (22-10) with 16 points, while Kennady McQueen added 14. Ines Vieira had 11 and Matyson Wilke contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

UCLA outscored the Utes in each quarter, and finished the game hitting 25 of 52 (48.1%) from the field including 47.1% (8 of 17) from 3-point range.

UCLA will play Southern California in Friday’s semifinals.

NO. 13 OREGON STATE 85, NO. 18 COLORADO 79, 2OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Timea Gardiner added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Oregon State beat Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State will play No. 2 Stanford, a 71-57 winner over California in the semifinals on Friday.

Talia von Oelhoffen, Donovyn Hunter and Dominika Paurova scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State (24-6). Beers, in her second game back after an injury, was 12 of 17 from the field in 42 minutes.

Jaylyn Sherrod had 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals for Colorado (22-9). Aaronette Vonleh added 20 points and Frida Formann 19.

NO. 24 LOUISVILLE 58, BOSTON COLLEGE 55

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Harris had 14 points and nine rebounds and Louisville advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Louisville (24-8), a No. 5 seed, will face 14th-ranked Notre Dame on Friday. The teams split the regular-season series, most recently a 74-58 victory for Notre Dame on March 3 to claim the fourth seed and a double bye.

Teya Sidberry scored 22 points, reaching 20-plus points for the second straight game, for Boston College (14-19). T’yana Todd and Dontavia Waggoner added 12 points apiece.

NO. 25 FAIRFIELD 63, SAINT PETER’S 46

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Fairfield extended its program-record win streak to 25 games.

The Stags (27-1, 19-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history and their win streak is the second-longest active run in the country behind No. 1 South Carolina’s 29 in row.

Fatmata Janneh had 13 points and three steals, and Rachel Kuhl added 12 points for the Peacocks (7-21, 4-15).

