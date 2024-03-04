No. 2 Purdue visits No. 13 Illinois after Domask’s 31-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois hosts the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers after Marcus Domask scored 31 points in Illinois’ 91-83 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 15-2 at home. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Domask averaging 7.4.

The Boilermakers are 15-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is ninth in college basketball with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 11.8.

Illinois makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Purdue averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 22 points for the Fighting Illini. Domask is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Edey is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 11.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.