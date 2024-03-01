No. 19 Washington State hosts UCLA after Stefanovic’s 22-point performance

UCLA Bruins (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on the No. 19 Washington State Cougars after Lazar Stefanovic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 94-77 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars are 14-1 on their home court. Washington State has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 9-8 against conference opponents. UCLA has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UCLA averages 66.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.2 Washington State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bruins. Stefanovic is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

