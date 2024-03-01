No. 17 Saint Mary’s wins WCC regular-season title, beating Pepperdine for 16th straight victory

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 17 points and 11 assists, Luke Barrett added 14 points and No. 17…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 17 points and 11 assists, Luke Barrett added 14 points and No. 17 Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 83-57 on Thursday night to win the West Coast Conference regular-season championship.

The Gaels (24-6, 15-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games in wrapping up their first outright regular-season championship since 2012. Saint Mary’s has one game left — at home against No. 23 Gonzaga on Saturday — to try to run the table in the conference.

The Gaels had a 22-2 run to build a 49-25 lead late in the first half. When the teams played two weeks ago in Moraga, Saint Mary’s won by 44 points.

Marciulionis tied his career high with the 11 assists.

Jevon Porter led Pepperdine (12-19, 5-11) with 22 points,

Pepperdine starting guard Houston Mallette was injured midway through the second half and hobbled off the court with assistance. He didn’t return to the game and was on crutches with an ice pack around his right knee.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: After starting the season 3-5, the Gaels have been on a tear and have won 21 of their last 22 games as they head into the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas with the No. 1 seed.

Pepperdine: There was just one player honored on senior night, Ethan Anderson, so the five freshmen and six sophomores hope to ensure the future is bright.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary’s: Hosts No. 23 Gonzaga on Saturday.

Pepperdine: West Coast Conference Tournament.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.