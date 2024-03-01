No. 17 Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Ike and No. 23 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-6, 13-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 15-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-6, 13-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-6, 15-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Gonzaga plays the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Graham Ike scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 86-68 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels are 14-3 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 39.8 rebounds. Mitchell Saxen paces the Gaels with 7.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga is 19-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 74.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 69.1 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga scores 28.0 more points per game (86.1) than Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up (58.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.6 points for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Ike is averaging 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.