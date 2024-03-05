No. 15 Kentucky faces Vanderbilt after Reeves’ 22-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-8, 11-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Antonio Reeves scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 111-102 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats have gone 13-4 in home games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 17.3 assists per game led by Reed Sheppard averaging 4.2.

The Commodores are 3-13 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt allows 74.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.1 points per game.

Kentucky makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Vanderbilt has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Vanderbilt averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Evan Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Commodores: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

