No. 15 Baylor Bears play the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks play the No. 15 Baylor Bears.

The Bears are 13-2 on their home court. Baylor is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 9-6 in conference games. Kansas scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Baylor makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Kansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Kevin McCullar is averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.4 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.