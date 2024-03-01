No. 15 Baylor Bears host No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks visit the No. 15 Baylor Bears.

The Bears have gone 13-2 in home games. Baylor has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 9-6 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Baylor scores 81.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 67.9 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.8 points. Rayj Dennis is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Johnny Furphy is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

