No. 14 Kansas visits No. 1 Houston following Cryer’s 25-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays No. 14 Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Houston’s 67-59 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cougars are 16-0 on their home court. Houston averages 8.1 turnovers per game and is 24-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is seventh in the Big 12 with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 11.0.

Houston’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kansas allows. Kansas averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Dickinson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

